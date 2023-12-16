Why I returned to APC — Tinubu’s Minister

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says his return to the All Progressives Congress from Accord party is not about succeeding Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in 2027.

The Minister was appointed by President Bola Tinubu despite being in an opposition party.

Adelabu spoke during his official return to the APC at the party secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adelabu had in May 2022 left the APC to join Accord party after failing to secure the governorship ticket of the party.

The Minister ,while addressing party faithful at the event, said he and others who left the party with him had formally returned to the APC to make it stronger.

He explained they had earlier left the party based on principle and not because they had problems with the APC in the state or with party members.

He said: “I returned not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to takeover the party, but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power and we need to support him to deliver on his electoral promises.

“This is not time for politics.

“It is time for governance and Tinubu needs our support for him to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have come back to the party not to take over the party and not to dissolve executives.

“We have come to the party to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation.

Also Read:

“We are assuring you that we are back for cooperation and collaboration, for us to build a strong party so that the party will take over power in the state at the end of the day in 2027.”

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, who was represented by the Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanike, said the party was open for reconciliation and ready to listen to all aggrieved members to make it stronger.

Also speaking, a former Deputy Governor, Moses Adeyemo, said the party needed peace and unity of all members for progress.