Alleged N2.7b fraud: Court admits businessman to N250m bail, keeps wife in prison

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State on Friday granted bail to a businessman, Oriyomi Idowu, in the sum of N250 million.

It reserved hearing of the bail application of his wife, Ruth, charged with N2.7 billion fraud.

The hearing was fixed for December 20.

The couple is facing a 20-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretences, money laundering, stealing, retention of stolen property and forgery.

The duo had pleaded not guilty to the charges following their arraignment on November 28.

Dada, in her ruling on the bail application of the husband, admitted him to N250 million bail, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the defendant must show means of gainful employment and must agree to have a lien placed on their bank accounts.

The judge also ordered the defendant to deposit his International Passport with the Chief Registrar of the Court.

Dada further adjourned until January 10, 2024 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, the defence counsel to the first defendant, James Alara, informed the court that he withdrew the earlier motion for the bail of his client and replaced it with a new one.

Alara said it was due to the need to include the medical reports on Ruth Idowu’s health status in the application.

He prayed the court for a short adjournment for the court to hear the new bail application of his client.

The EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, however, informed the court that the prosecution had earlier replied to the application being withdrawn, and only received the new application on December 11.

Buhari said: “We responded to the one they are withdrawing and brought to us the new on December 11.

“We intend to respond to the first defendant’s new bail application.

“My lord, the prosecution needs to authenticate the said medical reports attached to the new bail application.”

The second defendant’s counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), thereafter moved the bail application for the second defendant and urged the court to grant bail to his client on liberal terms.

Ogala said the defendant had no criminal records and had never been charged to court.

He said: “The defendant was granted administrative bail by the EFCC during investigations and he never jumped bail granted him by the commission.

“The defendant has shown that he is not a flight risk and he will not interfere with the case.”

The prosecution, in a 15-paragraph counter-affidavit, said the bail was at the discretion of the court.

“If the court is so inclined, we pray for terms that will ensure appearance in court,” Buhari said.

The couple is standing trial alongside firms belonging to Ruth, which are the third to the sixth defendants: Food Commodity Processing Enterprise, Bonway Food Processing Company Limited, Samee Idowu Company Limited and Farmex Integrated Companies Limited.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleged the defendants to have dishonestly retained the sum of N936.6 million in their account, property of Creditpro Business Support services, knowing the same to be funds fraudulently obtained from Creditpro.

The prosecutor also submitted that the defendants allegedly converted the sum of N10 million to purchase a GLK Benz, purchase sum derived from converting the sum of N500 million belonging to Creditpro Business Support Services with the aim of concealing the source of the funds.

The defendants, who were also alleged to have conspired among themselves with intent to defraud, claimed to have a genuine Local Purchase Order from various vendors and obtained the sum of N2.757 billion from the complainant, for themselves.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravened Sections 1(1)(a), 8, of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006 and 278(2) 328, 331, 332 and 365 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.