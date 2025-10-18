Wamakko donates building to NABTEB, vows continued support for technical education

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has donated a fully furnished office complex to the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) in Sokoto, the Sokoto State capital, with a vow to keep supporting technical education.

Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State, made the pledge when he spoke at the official handover ceremony of the building on Saturday.

He reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to promoting technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

He described the gesture as a continuation of his lifelong passion for education, which he said remains the foundation of national development and youth empowerment.

Wamakko said: “This handover ceremony is not the end of our relationship.

“It is the beginning of a partnership that will yield tremendous benefits for technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

“The only sustainable way to empower people is to give them skills.

“You can give a man money or food, but if you give him a skill, you have given him a future.”

The former Sokoto State governor explained that his decision to build and donate the edifice to NABTEB stemmed from his belief in the transformative power of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Wamakko noted that empowering young Nigerians with practical skills was the surest way to tackle unemployment, poverty, and underdevelopment.

He said: “As a governor, education was at the heart of my administration’s agenda.

“We built and renovated schools, recruited teachers, and supported thousands of students with scholarships.

“That commitment has continued in the Senate through my constituency projects and personal interventions, including the establishment of North-West University, Kalambaina.”

Wamakko added that by strengthening NABTEB, he was helping to strengthen the entire technical education sector.

He said: “NABTEB sets the standards for business, technical, and vocational education.

“By supporting NABTEB, we are directly supporting Nigeria’s future workforce and productivity.”

He pledged to mobilise other lawmakers, former governors, and business leaders to support NABTEB’s mission.

He said: “This donation is just the beginning.

“I will continue to stand by NABTEB to ensure it has the facilities and resources needed to fulfill its mandate.”

Receiving the building on behalf of the Board, NABTEB’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, described the donation as a monumental act of patriotism and a testament to Wamakko’s visionary leadership.

Mohammed said: “This day marks a significant milestone in NABTEB’s history.

“Distinguished Senator Wamakko has shown that true leadership is not about position but about impact.

“This building is not just bricks and mortar, it is a beacon of hope and a foundation for a stronger future in technical and vocational education.”

The Registrar explained that the new office would greatly enhance NABTEB’s operational capacity by improving administrative efficiency, expanding staff accommodation, and providing better facilities for training and documentation.

He added: “With this building, we will be able to process examinations, results, and certifications faster and more efficiently.

“It will also serve as a training hub for capacity building and as a secure centre for the management of examination records.”

Mohammed pledged that the Board would ensure optimal utilisation and maintenance of the facility.

He added: “We will not take this gift for granted.

“Every part of this edifice will be put to productive use in line with our mandate.”

The NABTEB boss also called on other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to emulate Wamakko’s example by investing in the nation’s education sector.

He said: “Government alone cannot do it.

“The future of technical and vocational education depends on collective effort and sustained investment.”

The ceremony, attended by government officials, traditional leaders, education stakeholders, and community members, was held at the new NABTEB office complex in Sokoto.

Wamakko’s donation is expected to significantly strengthen NABTEB’s presence in Northern Nigeria and support its goal of producing a skilled and self-reliant workforce capable of driving industrial and economic growth.