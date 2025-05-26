Uzodimma sacks Imo Attorney General

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sacked the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Barrister Cyprian Akaolisa.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the state Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, in Owerri.

According to the statement, the sack was with immediate effect.

It further disclosed that the governor directed Akaolisa to hand over all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C .O. C Akaolisa,

“The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, immediately”.

Several reactions have trailed behind the development as many regarded the commissioner as an ally of the governor.

