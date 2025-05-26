Canada honours Nigeria Customs for border security

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police International Special Services has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its unwavering commitment to securing borders and combating transnational crime.

This was conveyed in a statement on Sunday by the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Assistant Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada.

He stated that the recognition followed the RCMP Liaison Office’s recent recovery of 12 luxury vehicles in Lagos, adding to 53 earlier recoveries.

Maiwada noted this brought the total number of intercepted stolen Canadian vehicles in Nigeria to 65.

He added that the recoveries resulted from strong collaboration among the NCS, RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), EFCC, NDLEA, and Interpol Nigeria.

The commendation was formally presented during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

Ambassador Pasquale Salvaggio, Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, presented an Award of Recognition to Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Salvaggio praised Adeniyi’s leadership and the NCS’s vital role in combating cross-border crime.

He lauded the CGC’s efforts in disrupting international syndicates and cited the interception of luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars.

He also referenced the seizure of synthetic cannabis, commonly known as Loud, smuggled from Canada into Nigeria through various entry points.

“With NCS support, and collaboration with Canadian and Nigerian agencies, we’ve disrupted criminal networks and protected our borders,” Salvaggio said.

In response, Adeniyi expressed gratitude to the Canadian Government and reaffirmed NCS’s commitment to international cooperation against illicit trade.

“This recognition reflects the success of our collaborative strategy,” he said.

He highlighted the NCS’s valuable partnerships with the RCMP, CBSA, EFCC, NDLEA, and Interpol, which have produced significant outcomes.

He advocated formalising these efforts through a Memorandum of Understanding with the CBSA to enhance enforcement, intelligence sharing, and training.

Adeniyi stressed the importance of deeper engagement between customs bodies, especially as both nations are members of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

Liam Price, Director General, RCMP, International Special Services, confirmed that the NCS partnership had bolstered Canada’s global enforcement operations.

He emphasised that the alliance remains key in dismantling organised criminal groups operating across borders.

Also recognised were leaders of Nigeria’s enforcement agencies, including the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd), was represented by Shadrach Haruna.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was represented by AIG Olaolu Adegbite of Interpol (Nigeria).

This recognition affirms the Nigeria Customs Service’s standing as a dependable partner in global border security.

It underscores the impact of sustained inter-agency cooperation in combating illicit trade and transnational organised crime.

