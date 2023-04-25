University Lecturer discovered dead in his house, buried

A Lecturer with the Kwara State University, Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub, has been discovered dead in his residence in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Registrar of the university, Dr. Kikelomo W. Sallee, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Yaqub, who was discovered to have died in his sleep in the wee hours of Monday, was scheduled for burial same day at 10am.

Sallee said in the statement: “With heavy hearts, we announce the death of the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director of Sports of Kwara State University, Dr Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub.

“Dr Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

“Janaza is at 10.00 am today April 24, 2023, in Budo-Egba, Asa LGA of Kwara state.

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannat ul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community.”