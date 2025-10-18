UNILAG Alumni appeals to ASUU to suspend strike, explore other options 

The President, University of Lagos Alumni Association, Dr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to suspend their ongoing industrial action and resume classes.

Oyedele made the appeal at the UNILAG Alumni Association 55th Anniversary Awards and Recognition Dinner, which ended late on Friday at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The alumni president appealed to the striking lecturers to go back to class, adding that there was no problem that could not be solved.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that lecturers at public universities in Nigeria began a two-week strike over pay and funding.

The industrial action comes just weeks after universities resumed for a new academic year.

On the 55th anniversary, Oyedele said that the association had, indeed, made significant progress under the able leadership of 15 past national presidents.

“Over the years, our association has made considerable impact by contributing to UNILAG’s physical and academic development.

“Some of the landmark projects facilitated by the association include a three-storey building named the Erastus Akingbola Postgraduate Hall, donated by Dr Erastus Akingbola.

“Others are Alumni Shopping Complex opposite Moremi Cab Shuttle Park, Alumni Garden at the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, among others.

Oyedele added that the association, in a bid to ensure global spread and inclusion of all members, recently approved two innovative ideas.

“The first is the design, development and deployment of a customised alumni engagement web and mobile application for UNILAG Alumni Association.

“With the launch of this unique app, members can now access on the tips of their fingers, the Alumni Directory, events, news, job board, administrative tools and E-voting from any part of the world.

“Members here and across the globe can now register, pay their annual dues, monitor the account of its association and stay informed on real time basis.

“This will enhance transparency and encourage further trust in the leadership of their association,” he said.

He said that the second significant innovation was the introduction of a bottom up approach to the management and administration of the association.

“Consequently, it will now be easy for the various class sets, departmental and faculty chapters, branches to fully participate in the decision making process of their association,” he said.

Oyedele disclosed that the association had secured from the university a suitable land within the campus to erect a 1,800-bed students hostel with the aim of easing student accommodation problems.

He said: “The planning of the project has reached an advanced stage and we are optimistic that construction works will commence before the end of this year.

“In the same vein, to underscore the mission of the university which is learning and character, your association will from the next convocation institute prizes to reward those who distinguish themselves in character.

“This will be in three categories for academic staff, non-academic staff and graduating students.

“These prizes will be named after some of the distinguished awardees who we are honoring today.”

The UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, in her remarks, assured the association that the university would continue to strengthen the existing relationship it had with the association.

“One of the strength of UNILAG is seamless passing of leadership and the strong connection with our alumni.

Also Read

“We will continue to work with you because we have the same goals and we have plans for the future,” Ogunsola said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Sonny Kuku, congratulated the association on its 55th anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that awards were given to distinguished individuals that had contributed greatly to the university, Nigeria and the world at large.

An alumni lifetime achievement award (public sector) was given to Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Chief Justice of Nigeria.

An alumni lifetime achievement award, (private sector) was given to Dr Sonny Kuku, Co-Founder, Eko Hospital Plc; Chief Wole Olanipekun, Founder, Wole Olanipekun & Co and Dr John Momoh, Chairman, Channels Media Group.

Chief Kessington Adebutu, Chairman, Premier Lotto Ltd., bagged an alumni lifetime platinum award, among others.