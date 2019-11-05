Barcelona were held to a surprise scoreless draw against Slavia Prague in the Champions League group stage action on Tuesday.

The Spanish hosts were frustrated throughout the night in a subdued Camp Nou by Slavia’s defence despite having the lion’s share of possession.

The eight points in four matches keeps Barcelona ahead in the Group F standings, with Slavia at the bottom with two.

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund went into their match with four points apiece.

The first half have was a level affair between the both sides as Slavia sat back and absorbed the hosts’ attacks.

Barcelona’s best chances in the opening half came from Lionel Messi, who clattered the woodwork with long-range shot and nearly beat goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar on another attempt.

Slavia thought they took the lead in the first half’s waning moments but Lukas Masopust’s poke-in was disallowed by VAR.

Barcelona remained firmly on the attack in the second half but couldn’t break down the Slavia backline.

Sergi Roberto, who came on for an injured Jordi Alba at the break, had a good header in 56th minute.