Team Nigeria have settled for Kisarazu City in Japan as pre-games camp site ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, revealed this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“I met with the Mayor of the city of Kisarazu, Japan Mayor Yoshikuni Watanabe. We signed an MOU with Kisarazu City as host of Team Nigeria for the Pre-games training camp. Their new sports facilities will be of immense benefit to our athletes,” he tweeted.

The Minister equally expressed gratitude to Watanabe for keeping faith with the proposal initiated under the previous administration, assuring that Nigeria with the rest of the world looks forward to Tokyo 2020.

Watanabe expressed gratitude to the Minister for hosting the delegation, adding that his city is proud identify with Nigeria because of its football loving nature.