Two suspected cult members arrested over alleged robbery attack

The Kwara State Police Command on Sunday arrested two suspected cult members over alleged armed robbery attack on off campus students of Kwara State Polytechnic at Opeyewa Hostel, Eleko area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The development was made known in statement by the command’s spokesman and a Superintendent of Police, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Monday.

She said that the suspects, whose mission to Kwara State was to eliminate a rival cult member, were arrested following a tip off.

Ejire-Adeyemi said that the suspects, both from Ibadan in Oyo State, upon discovering that their target for elimination had escaped, aborted their mission and decided to rob the students’ hostel.

She said: “At about 0900hrs on 10th August, 2025, operatives of the Kwara Police Command, acting on credible intelligence from community security sources, responded to an armed robbery incident at Opeyewa Hostel, Eleko Area, Ilorin.

“Prompt deployment and coordinated action between Police operatives and local vigilante members led to the swift arrest of two male suspects.

“Recovered exhibits include: iPhones (11), cash sum of N30,500, one WiFi device two new long cutlasses, two pairs of slippers and other personal effects.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects admitted they were invited to Ilorin by one Qudus, alias ‘Tiny;, a member of the Eye Cult fraternity, to eliminate a rival cult member.

“When the targeted killing failed, they resorted to robbing student hostels in the area.

“The suspects, along with the recovered exhibits have been transferred to the Anti-Robbery Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), State Headquarters, for further discreet investigation and prosecution.”

Ejire-Adeyemi said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adekimi Ojo, had commended the synergy between

