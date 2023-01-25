TV show host, Ebuka, speaks on ill health

Popular television host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has spoken on his ill health after a revelation by his wife, Cynthia.

The Eagle Online recalls that Ebuka’s wife revealed that he was ill when he hosted the opening of BBTitans as co-host.

After the show premiered on January 15, 2023, Cynthia revealed on January 16 that Ebuka was ill.

Reacting, Ebuka wrote on the social media, sharing a photograph along with it: “Got sick and got skinny.

“Good health is not appreciated enough.

“Never take good health for granted.”