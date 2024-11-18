Truck driver allegedly kills revenue collector, flees

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority says an articulated vehicle (containerised truck) killed a revenue collector attempting to collect dues from the driver.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday by the media unit of the agency in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said that the accident took place on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near New Garage, inbound Lagos.

He said that the articulated vehicle was marked: FST 887 XD, adding that the driver fled the scene of the accident.

He said: “The tragic event resulted in immediate death of a revenue collector who was attempting to collect dues from the truck driver.

“The victim was fatally struck while crossing the expressway, succumbing instantly to the severe impact.

“Personnel from LASTMA swiftly responded to the scene, taking decisive actions to manage the aftermath of the incident.

“The remains of the deceased were respectfully handed over to officers from the Adigboluje Police Division, who are coordinating with the family to facilitate the necessary formalities.”

Bakare-Oki said LASTMA officers promptly removed the articulated vehicle, which had caused significant traffic congestion, and handed it over to the police for a comprehensive investigation.

He sympathised with the bereaved family, expressing regret over the tragic incident.

He urged transport unions to educate their members on safe methods of collecting dues, especially in high-risk areas such as expressways.

He added: “LASTMA remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of road users and alleviating traffic disruptions across Lagos.

“The agency assures the public of its continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and to implement strategies aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.”

