NPFL: Ogbole’s brace power Kwara United past Plateau United

Kwara United secured a thrilling 2-0 victory over Plateau United in their 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 12 encounter, thanks to a stunning brace from substitute Emmanuel Ogbole.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the match was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin, the state capital, on Sunday.

The game saw both teams cancel each other out in a lacklustre first half, with Nurudeen Sanni squandering several scoring opportunities for Kwara United.

The Kwara United’s winger should have put the hosts ahead with just three minutes into the match after a beautiful team play.

Also Read:

Sanni rounded Plateau United’s goalkeeper, Emeka Nwabulu, but missed the opportunity to find the back of the net with an interception from one of the visiting players.

However, the introduction of Ogbole in the second half completely changed the game’s dynamics.

His pace, skill, and clinical finishing proved too much for the Plateau United’s defence as he scored in the 67th minute with a powerful header to give the hosts the lead.

Eleven minutes later, Ogbole again rose to the occasion to double the lead in the 78th minute through a spot kick.

The victory marks a significant boost for Kwara United, currently ranked 7th in the league, while Plateau United occupies the 17th spot.

Head Coach of Kwara United, Ashifat Suleiman, said his side showed a lot of courage and determination to win the match.

Suleiman said: “The same spirit we took to Nasarawa on Match Day 11.

“You can see today is a massive game.

“We took the ball to the opponents and the boys yielded to instructions.

“We will continue to work hard.

“We have a target.

“We will continue to work towards our target.”

Post Views: 11