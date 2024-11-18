NPFL: Ikorodu City in comeback win over 3SC + All Week 12 results

In a dramatic comeback, Ikorodu City FC on Sunday cancelled out the one-goal deficit in the second half to defeat visiting Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan 2-1 in Match Day 12 of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Shooting Stars Sports Club drew the first blood in the 14th minute as Anthony Okachi put his side ahead in the match played in Lagos.

The Oluyole Warriors controlled most of the possession as the first half ended 1-0 in their favour.

Coming into the second half, Ikorodu City Coach, Nuruden Aweroro, made three substitutions to change the complexion of the game.

Ayomide Cole replaced Solomon Alade at the start of the second half, while Rivio Ayemwenre and Toyeeb Ajeyigbe replaced Salau Yusuf and Emmanuel Solomon in the 48th minute.

With better fluidity from the Oga Boys, Ayemwenre and captain Waliu Ojetoye made it count in the 58th minute as Shola Adelani produced a glancing header to level up for his team.

Ayemwenre, however, made his substitution count in the 87th minute as he nodded in a delightful cross from Austin Solomon.

Speaking after the game, the match winner and Ikorodu City Player of the Month for October, Ayemwenre, said he was confident that his team would turn the table against Shooting.

He said: “The coach decided to always play me in the second half.

“The decision is not mine, and it’s not that I am content as a substitute.

“What came to my mind when I came in was to score.

“I was not under any pressure.

“Since the last training, I knew we were winning the game.

“The mood in the camp is great and we are so happy.

“It was not easy for us from the start of the season, but right now we are happy.

“I am also happy being the highest goal scorer in the NPFL.”

Ojetoye, on his part, said that being a goal down was not a problem for the team.

He said: “We were not panicky when we were a goal down.

“We just sat back and strategised how we would win the game.

“I knew we would come back and win.

“We just wanted some information about our opponent, which was given during the half time, and we utilised them in the second half and won.

“We knew that the game against Shooting Stars wouldn’t come easy being a South West derby and it was so tough.

“We just needed to add to our energy.”

Similarly, Aweroro said his boys deserved commendation.

He said: “I commend my team for their resilience.

“We were one goal down in the first half, but that was not our worry.

“If I had panicked, I wouldn’t have had the energy to motivate the boys.

“So, when we went in after the break, we talked to ourselves and encouraged ourselves to put in more energy.

“Rivio (Ayemwenre) is a special player and I always want to use him to consolidate the efforts of other players.

“So I prefer him playing in the second half.

“When there is a need for me to bring him in, I will not hesitate because he is a quality player.

“I am comfortable bringing him as a super sub.”

NAN reports that the win over the Shooting Stars earned Ikorodu City the eighth spot on the NPFL log with five wins, two draws and five losses.

Match Day 12 results in 2024/2025 NPFL

El Kanemi Warriors FC 1-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Kano pillars FC 2-2 Heartland FC

Bayelsa United FC 1-1 Katsina United FC

Ikorodu City FC 2-1 Shooting Stars FC

Enugu Rangers FC 3-2 Bendel Insurance FC

Sunshine Stars FC 1-0 Lobi stars FC

Abia Warriors FC 1-1 Enyimba international FC

Remo Stars FC 0-0 River United FC

Kwara United FC 2-0 Plateau United FC.

