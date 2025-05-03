Troops neutralise five bandits’ leaders in Zamfara

Troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gusau say they have neutralised five bandits’ leaders in Zamfara State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations,1 Brigade, Gusau, Captain Suleiman Omale, made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, those killed were Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza, with weapons recovered.

Omale said: “The troops, under the command of Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, have recorded a major operational success in its ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry in Talata Mafara and Kaura Namoda local governments of Zamfara.

“In the early hours of Thursday, May 1, the troops of Combat Team 6 (CT 6) on a fighting patrol encountered a large number of armed terrorists who had infiltrated Mai Kwanugga village in Talata Mafara LGA.

“The terrorists have been attacking locals and setting houses ablaze before the arrival of troops.

“Upon contact, the troops decisively engaged the criminals in a fierce gun duel, successfully neutralizing several terrorists, including five notorious bandits’ leaders.

“Reinforcements from 1 Brigade Quick Response Force (QRF) and 1 Brigade Special Forces (1 BSF) pursued the fleeing terrorists, resulting in the recovery of a cache of weapons.”

Omale noted that the weapons recovered included four AK-47 rifles, one PKT Machine Gun, two RPG tubes, six RPG bombs,2 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 43 rounds of PKT ammunition.

He said during post-operation exploitation on May 2, locals handed over additional arms and confirmed further details about the neutralised terrorist leaders.

He added: “Unfortunately, two civilians were caught in crossfire by stray bullets.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts to clear the area of residual threats continue.”

The statement further said that on May 1, troops of Combat Team 2 (CT 2) in coordination with other security agencies effectively responded to a protest by residents of Dayau village in Kaura Namoda LGA.

Omale said: “The villagers, expressing frustration over recent bandit attacks, had blocked a major supply route by burning tires and obstructing traffic.

“The security team conducted a non-violent crowd dispersal operation, restored calm, and reopened the road.

“Normalcy has since returned to the area, and routine activities have resumed.”

General Opurum commended the gallantry and professionalism of the troops and reassured citizens of the Brigade’s unalloyed commitment to restoring peace and security across the state.

The Nigerian Army encouraged the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies and avoid taking the law into their hands.

