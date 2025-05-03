Bode George to Tinubu: Implement Confab report to honour Clark, Adebanjo

Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to implement the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference to honour Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

George, a retired Naval Commodore and former military governor of Ondo State, said this at a media briefing on Friday in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adebanjo, the late leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, died on February 14, 2025 at 96.

Clark, the late Niger Delta leader, died on February 17, 2025 at 97.

Both deceased nationalists inspired the 2014 Constitutional Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan and participated in it.

Speaking on how to immortalise the duo, George said that the best way to honour them was to release and implement the confab resolutions into which they put all their lives’ experiences in the interest of the nation.

He said he got closer to Adebanjo and Clark during the Confab, working in the same sub-committee with them on what type of system that should be adopted constitutionally.

He said: “Mr. President, I am appealing to you, today May 2, release the report of the 2014 Confab for the benefit of the people of this country, in the memories of the two old men to immortalise their names.

“These people (Adebanjo, Clark and other elder statesmen) are crying to Tinubu to release and implement that report.

“The report was unanimously agreed at the plenary session by the delegates.

“That (implementation) is when we can be at peace.

“When I saw all the work – the contributions of these two elders – and look at it, they died three days apart, I am not afraid to say we are going to take over from where they started.”

According to George, it has become imperative for the nation to look at the report “right now that the ship of the state seems to be drifting in terms of economy, politics, security and others”.

He said that the current system and constitution had become incapable of fulfilling the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Nigeria.

He said: “It’s not working.

“It has never worked.

“And it will never work.

“I am challenging Mr. President, release that report in the memories of these two old men because they contributed the best that God has given them.

“The constitution we are running is defective.

“It is so military in its set up.

“Everything ends with only one man at the Aso Villa as the president.”

According to George, the most worrisome part of the constitution is the aspect that concerns local government administration.

He added: “What has the local government got to do with the president of Nigeria?

“Lagos, the most populated state, has only 20 LGs, and Ogun that is not even up to half of Lagos, also has 20.

“Kano has 44.

“Jigawa, created out of Kano, has 27.

“These are inadequacies.

“Now, every local government at the end of every month collects allocation from the Federation Account.

“These were things that were discussed openly at that conference.

“And these two patriots fought for a new constitution capable of fulfilling the yearnings and aspirations of ordinary Nigerians.

“We can have the United States of Nigeria, reduce the power at the centre.

“We need devolution of power, which the duo advocated before their passing.”

He said that implementing the Confab report would resolve numerous challenges facing the country, including corruption, nepotism, sectionalism, and poverty.

On security and economic challenges, George urged the President not to relent on efforts to tackle hardships and security threats.

According to him, there is also an urgent need to reform the electoral process so that elections would reflect the will of the people.

Speaking on the recent defection of some PDP bigwigs to the ruling All Progressives Congress, George noted that he was yet to fathom what genuinely attracted the defectors to the ruling party at the federal level.

He, however, said there was an urgent need to resolve all internal crises in the PDP to build confidence in the party.

Urging PDP leaders to shelve personal ambition and work for the national interest of the party, George added: “PDP is not finished.”

