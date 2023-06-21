TRCN set to use JAMB’s CBT facilities for professional exams

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) said it will deploy the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB’s) Computer Based Centres (CBT) for its Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE) and training programmes.

TRCN Registrar, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that both organisations had come together to explore ways to strengthen collaboration to boost service delivery.

Ajiboye said that he joined the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to inspect the new (CBT) facilities built by JAMB in Kaduna metropolis.

He said the new 1000-seater CBT Centre was recently inaugurated by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

He said the visit, which was at the instance of the JAMB Registrar was aimed at forging stronger partnership between TRCN and JAMB, with the earlier using the new facilities for its PQE and digital training programmes.

“Each of the CBT halls has a withholding room that can seat 250 candidates at a time and the centre has a big parking lot that can accommodate hundreds of cars,” he said.