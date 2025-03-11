Toke Benson attends turning of the sod of Lagos Theatre Oregun 

…As consultant rallies stakeholders for cooperation, promises speedy completion

The Lagos State Government has officially commenced the reconstruction of the Lagos Theatre in Oregun, Ikeja, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the state’s creative and entertainment sector.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in Oregun, Ikeja, marks a significant milestone in the administration’s commitment to revitalizing public infrastructure and expanding cultural opportunities for the people of Lagos.

The Oregun Theatre was among the public assets destroyed during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests. Determined to restore its lost glory, the state government has embarked on a comprehensive redevelopment plan to transform the facility into a world-class cultural and artistic hub.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony, the Honorable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, emphasized the project’s importance, stating that it would provide a modern, dynamic space for artistic performances, cultural showcases, and other creative engagements.

“The government is committed to delivering a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a hub for talent development and entertainment in Lagos,” she stated.

She further stressed the need for community ownership and collective responsibility in safeguarding public infrastructure.

“When public assets meant to serve the people are destroyed, it is often due to a lack of awareness and responsibility. We must change this mindset and instill a sense of community pride and protection for our shared heritage,” she remarked.

The redevelopment project has been awarded to Mrs. Ayo Jaiyesimi, the CEO of Thespian Family Theatre and Productions, whose firm will oversee its transformation, according to the Commissioner.

Benson-Awoyinka assured that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture would work closely with all relevant stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, to ensure the project’s seamless execution.

The Commissioner commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support in making the project a reality and for his continued investment in the creative industry.

The representative of the Permanent Secretary, Office of Works, Arc. Adebayo Odusanya, praised the initiative, noting that it aligns with the government’s broader vision for infrastructural and cultural development.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by a Director from the Office, Arc. Tunde Yakub, assured that the Office of Works would provide technical guidance and supervision to ensure that the project meets the highest standards.

Speaking on the development, the project consultant, Mr. Jaiyesimi, emphasized the importance of stakeholder cooperation in ensuring a smooth reconstruction process.

She assured that the firm would expedite actions to complete the project within the tenure of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The revamped theatre will not only restore a vital cultural landmark but also serve as a significant boost to Lagos’ creative economy,” she affirmed.

The reconstruction of the Lagos Theatre, Oregun, aligns with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda, particularly in the areas of tourism, entertainment, and creative economy development.

Once completed, the new Lagos Theatre, Oregun, will stand as a beacon of artistic excellence, offering a platform for creatives to thrive and reinforcing Lagos’ position as the cultural capital of Nigeria.

The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Wale Musa, who is also the Supervising Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the CEO of Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Mr. Idowu Johnson, among other top government officials, cultural stakeholders, and representatives from the creative industry.

