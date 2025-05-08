Tinubu’s speech during his State Visit and reception in  Anambra

Anambra Kwenu! Anambra Kwenu!! Igbo Kwezuenu!!!

2. About 30 months ago, I stood at this Venue as Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In less than two years since my assumption of office as your president, I am delighted to be back on a state visit and to commission some legacy projects by your state government. I come as a friend to the great people of Anambra and the Southeast. I salute your enterprise, innovation, and unwavering commitment to progress. Anambra has long stood as a beacon of commerce, intellect, and cultural strength — a pride not only to the Southeast but to Nigeria.

3. My visit today bears a bold testament to parts of my speech during my campaign here. I recall vividly telling you then, “Charles Soludo, your son…is still my friend. I salute his vision. He is a brilliant man. He has the brain. He is a thinker. He knows the way. We will work together inclusively. When I become the president, Soludo will be one of those advisors who will bring prosperity back to you”. From what I have seen and heard, it is evident that a solid foundation is being laid, and Anambra is indeed on the rise. Charles Soludo has been my friend since 2003, and I can also confirm that we are working together for a better Anambra and Nigeria.

4. I have just commissioned two landmark projects—the Solution Fun City and the Government House mini-city as part of the initial steps towards your audacious vision of Anambra as African-Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley (ADTS). Together with the massive infrastructural transformation and human capital development, these are bold statements of vision and what leadership can achieve in such a short time. A few years ago, Dubai was largely a desert. Today, it is a global hub because one man dared to dream. I remember when Soludo wanted to consolidate the Nigerian banks; many said it was impossible. It was done, and Nigeria became better for it. I also recall when we dared to tame the Atlantic Ocean, and many naysayers doubted it. But we made it happen. Anambra has huge potential, and with Soludo, we can all work together to fast-track the vision.

5. Let me commend the Government of Anambra State for its proactive efforts in improving security. I wish to assure you that the Federal Government will continue to partner with the State and the Southeast to secure our people and their future.

6. I have noted the state’s various challenges and your request for assistance and partnership. We will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity to Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians.

7. As your president, I am pleased to assure you that the nation’s state is strong and getting stronger by the day under our Renewed Hope Agenda. We met near-insolvent public finance, a decades-old monster of unsustainable multiple subsidies, a chaotic and debilitating forex regime, etc. Like we tamed the Atlantic in Lagos, many of these monsters have been tackled: petroleum and forex subsidies have been tamed; macroeconomic stability has returned within predictable bounds; tax reforms are on the way, etc. These reforms are difficult, yes, but inevitable. Everyone had long recognised their imperatives. Courage and our collective action were required to confront them to lay a strong foundation for a more stable, prosperous and inclusive economy. Already, we are seeing renewed investor confidence, expanding opportunities, and targeted support for small businesses, especially in the tech and manufacturing sectors where Anambra is already excelling. Agriculture is receiving massive attention, and the results are beginning to show.

8. We have renegotiated and passed a new minimum wage into law as part of our effort to cushion the effect of these reforms on the working class. I am particularly happy that the Government of Anambra State has fully implemented the new minimum wage, and I understand that you are paying above the National minimum.

9. We are working to build critical infrastructure — roads, rail, and power — and ensure that every corner of Nigeria, including Anambra, feels the impact of governance that works. The Presidential Power Initiative and the ongoing digital economy drive will open more doors for the resourceful people of this State.

10. We continue to plead with Nigerians for their patience and understanding. We call on all patriots and progressives to rise and continue to work hard every day for the greatness of our dear country. We have no other country but Nigeria. We must make it great as the pride of the black race.

11. Before I conclude, let me thank the government and the great people of Anambra State for your warm hospitality. In particular, I feel deeply honoured by the conferment of a Chieftaincy title by all the traditional rulers of Anambra State on behalf of the State. In 2005, the traditional ruler of Awka, HRH Gibson Nwosu (Eze Uzu II), conferred on me the title of OMENIFE AWKA. To have ALL the traditional rulers of Anambra confer another title on me today is not only historic but one which I will greatly treasure for the rest of my life. Thank you to the traditional rulers.

Thank you, Ndi Anambra.

Many of my friends are from Anambra state, and I have seen many of them today. Going forward, we are not just friends: I am now a bona fide son of the soil—one of you, your own son! Maybe my friend and your governor, Charles Soludo, should find me a plot of land for my retirement home after service.

It is well with Anambra State!

It is well with Nigeria!!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

