Senator Kalu congratulates Pope Leo XIV, seeks global peace

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the representative of Abia North Senatorial District, has extended his warm congratulations to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, on his election as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The former two-term governor of Abia State spoke in a statement released by his Media Office to newsmen on Wednesday.

In the statement, Senator Kalu described the emergence of Pope Leo XIV as “a divine intervention at a time when the world desperately needs spiritual renewal, peace, and unity”.

He said: “The election of Pope Leo XIV is a powerful sign of hope to billions of Catholics and indeed all people of faith across the world.

“His Holiness brings with him a legacy of humility, compassion, and commitment to justice that will serve humanity well in these uncertain times.”

Also Read

Kalu urged the new Pontiff to continue the Church’s vital role in promoting global peace, interfaith dialogue, and moral leadership.

He also prayed for divine wisdom and strength as the Holy Father began his sacred mission.

The former Senate Chief Whip added: “As a Catholic and public servant, I recognise the critical role of spiritual leadership in healing divisions, inspiring nations, and advancing a more just and compassionate world.

“I look forward to the reign of Pope Leo XIV as a season of renewal for the global Church and a call to conscience for world leaders.”

Post Views: 2