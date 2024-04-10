Tinubu reassures of commitment to Renewed Hope Agenda

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reassured Nigerians of his commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

Tinubu gave the reassurance while speaking with newsmen after Eid-el-Fitr prayer at the Dodan Barracks, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The president said that the agenda would result in a better Nigeria.

Tinubu advised Nigerians to protect the integrity of the nation more than outsiders.

He praised Nigerians for resilience, sacrifices and endurance.

“Be cheerful givers, love the country more than others.

“Renewed hope is very much alive, Nigerians should be hopeful,” he said.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Prof. Rafiu Ebiti, Pro-chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council of Summit University, Offa, Kwara, congratulated Muslims for their sacrifices during Ramadan fast.

On Nigeria’s economy, Ebiti said: “What the president is doing is commendable.

“It is tough, however, if we must tell the truth, but we need courage.

“I am sure that, especially with the Naira to dollar exchange rate reducing, things will improve.”

Also, speaking to NAN, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, a former APC Chairman in Lagos State, urged Muslims not to stop good deeds after Ramadan.

“Good deeds should not cease with the end of Ramadan. After the fasting, we need to continue with our good deeds.

“We should be able to love one another and forge unity among all people without any ethnic or religious consideration.

“My advice to all Nigerians is to unite, love one another and work together,” Balogun said.

Personalities at the prayer ground include the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Members of the Lagos Council of Traditional White Cap Chiefs, Tinubu’s Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and Lagos State Head of Service, Olanode Agoro, were also present.