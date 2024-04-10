Police rescue suspected thieves from mob in Lagos

Police operatives from the Bode Thomas Division, Lagos, have rescued two individuals suspected of theft from a mob.
This was made known by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his X handle on Wednesday.
He wrote, “While a passerby was making a phone call at about 11pm, five young men in a tricycle accosted her and robbed her of her expensive phone.
“She quickly raised the alarm, prompting people to go after the men.
“Three escaped while two were apprehended.
“Officers of Bode Thomas Division got wind of this and raced to the scene.
“They arrived quickly enough to rescue Kehinde Olayinka ‘m’ aged 22 and Junior Olanrewaju ‘m’ aged 21 from an angry mob.
“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”