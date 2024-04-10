Eid-el-Fitri tragedy: Vehicle plunges off Third Mainland Bridge into Lagoon

Tragedy occurred on the newly rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday when a vehicle plunged into the Lagos lagoon with an unspecified number of persons feared dead.

This happened on the day of Eid-el-fitri, when Nigerian Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan.

According to an eyewitness, simply identified as Akinola Adeniyi, the tragedy occurred at around 11.30 am, when a yet to be ascertained vehicle en route Iyana-Oworo to Island route suddenly plunged into the Lagoon.

Adeniyi attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding on the part of the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

Rescue team, including men of the Lagos State Emergency Management LASEMA, and the Police, among others have arrived at the scene for the rescue mission.

The incident caused a traffic jam on the Third Mainland Bridge towards the Island.

Meanwhile, a source in LASEMA said the agency was still in the process of ascertaining those who were involved in the accident.