Tinubu congratulates Delta Governor Oborevwori on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on his birthday.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Wednesday.
He said the President joined family, friends, and the people of Delta to celebrate Oborevwori on this special occasion.
“The President commends the governor for his pursuit of development-focused governance, particularly his prioritisation of education as a means of addressing fundamental societal challenges.
“The President wishes Oborevwori good health and renewed strength in the service of Delta,” he noted.