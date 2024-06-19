Tinubu mourns long-reigning traditional ruler in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Asholyio people in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, on the passing of His Highness, Dr. Tagwai Sambo, OFR, the Chief of Moroa.

The late traditional ruler was on the throne for 58 years and is regarded as one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in northern Nigeria.

He played a pivotal role in the establishment of Kaduna State University, serving as its pioneer Chancellor.

President Tinubu paid tribute to a lifetime of selfless service, dedicated to education, peacebuilding, and community development.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the family and those whose lives the Royal Father touched.