The uncommon transformer: Godswill Akpabio’s odyssey in Nigerian politics, by Ainofenokhai Isa

In the complex landscape of Nigerian politics, where ambition and resilience are tested daily, few figures have navigated the twists and turns of power with the same level of charisma and strategic reinvention as Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio.

From his early days as a bereaved child in Ukana to his present role as President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Akpabio’s odyssey captures the essence of Nigeria’s political complexity. It is a tale of contradictions, achievements, and survival. It is also a narrative of transformation, personal and political, that mirrors the very fabric of the nation he now helps to govern.

● A foundation forged in adversity

Born on 9 December 1962 in Ukana, Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio’s formative years were shaped by tragedy and resilience. Losing his father at a young age, he was raised by his mother, a teacher whose devotion to education and discipline left an indelible imprint on his worldview.

The legacy of public service runs deep in his family. His grandfather, Okuku Udo Akpabio, was a Warrant Chief in colonial Ikot Ekpene, while his uncle, Dr. Ibanga Akpabio, served as a Minister in the old Eastern Nigeria. From such lineage, Akpabio inherited not just a name, but a burden of expectation.

Educated at Methodist Primary School, Ukana, Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, and the University of Calabar where he studied Law, Akpabio’s early leadership instincts were evident. At Calabar, he served as Speaker of the Students’ Union Parliament, an early indication of the oratory skills and strategic mind that would later define his political career.

● The making of a leader

Akpabio cut his professional teeth at Paul Usoro and Co., one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, before venturing into telecommunications, rising to become Managing Director of EMIS Telecoms Limited. In that role, he helped shape Nigeria’s nascent telecoms sector, honing skills in negotiation, systems thinking, and enterprise management.

As fortune would have it, in 2002 his political journey truly began. Appointed Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources in Akwa Ibom State by then-Governor Obong Victor Attah, Akpabio quickly demonstrated a flair for public administration. He would later serve as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Lands and Housing, building grassroots networks and political capital. By 2006, he had emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) gubernatorial candidate, defeating 57 other aspirants, and going on to win the 2007 governorship election.

● The Uncommon Governor’s transformative era in Akwa Ibom

What followed was a governance experiment that earned him national attention and the sobriquet: “The Uncommon Transformer.”

Akpabio’s two-term tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015 was marked by aggressive infrastructure development. He built roads, schools, hospitals, and the now-iconic Ibom International Stadium.

Perhaps his most enduring legacy was his declaration of free and compulsory education from primary to secondary level, a move that lifted the burden of school fees off thousands of families and changed the trajectory of a generation. His administration constructed over 4,000 classrooms, distributed free uniforms and textbooks, and rebranded Akwa Ibom as a model of subnational development.

Yet, his years in office were not without questions. Like many Nigerian leaders, Akpabio has faced scrutiny in a system where allegations often outpace evidence. Allegations of financial impropriety have surfaced, prompting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to open investigations into claims that over ₦100 billion had been misappropriated. No formal charges were brought forward, and the matter quietly receded into the background. Akpabio consistently rejected the allegations, attributing them to political persecution and standing firm by the record of his administration.

● National Stage: From senator to legislative pinnacle

In 2015, he transitioned to the national stage, winning the Senate seat for Akwa Ibom North-West with over 422,000 votes. He was appointed Senate Minority Leader, commanding the respect of his colleagues and further entrenching his place as one of the South-South’s most influential politicians.

Even so, 2018 saw a dramatic turn in his political trajectory. Akpabio defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the need to align with the centre for the benefit of his people. It was a calculated gamble that drew both praise and criticism, and although he lost his Senate seat in the 2019 elections, the move positioned him within the core of national power.

Undeterred, he was appointed Minister for Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Tasked with steering development in a region often marked by both vast potential and persistent challenges, Akpabio set about consolidating progress. He prioritised the completion of the long-delayed headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and initiated several regional projects aimed at catalysing socio-economic growth.

His ministerial tenure, however, was not without moments of turbulence. There were concerns about financial stewardship within the NDDC, alongside tensions with its Interim Management Committee. Public hearings occasionally turned theatrical, drawing intense media scrutiny. However, Akpabio maintained that his intentions were focused on reforming the commission and restoring credibility to its operations.

In 2023, the curtain rose on a new chapter. Akpabio emerged as President of the 10th Senate following the continuation of the APC in power under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpabio’s victory, achieved through a blend of political savvy and cross-party alliance building, positioned him as the third most powerful official in the Nigerian state. Since assuming the Senate presidency, he has thrown his weight behind Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, shepherding the passage of key legislative instruments including the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill and supporting tax reform initiatives geared towards fiscal sustainability.

● Controversy amid charisma and competence

Akpabio has presided over a chamber that, while occasionally boisterous, has shown signs of coherence and legislative drive. Nonetheless, he has not been entirely immune to controversy. Some public remarks during times of economic difficulty sparked reactions, notably his “enjoyment” comment, which drew considerable attention. More recently, as of June 2025, he is contending with a defamation lawsuit filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is demanding ₦100 billion in damages. The lawsuit, rooted in alleged defamatory remarks, underscores the polarized nature of Nigeria’s legislative discourse. In a show of prudence, he recused himself from a presidential panel investigating sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, acknowledging the need to avoid any perception of bias.

Still, Akpabio remains a formidable figure in Nigerian politics. His leadership of the National Assembly has fostered a more collaborative executive-legislative relationship, one that has enabled President Tinubu to accelerate reforms in areas such as student loans, infrastructure financing, and public service pensions. While some have voiced concerns about the Senate’s perceived alignment with the executive, others see in Akpabio a bridge-builder who recognises the importance of harmony in a young and evolving democracy.

Beyond the public eye, Akpabio is a family man and a devout Catholic. Married to Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, founder of the Family Life Enhancement Initiative, he is the father of five children. His philanthropic gestures are often channelled through educational scholarships and empowerment programmes, rooted in a personal vow that no child should endure the hardships he once faced. Over the years, his contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and a US Congressional Certificate of Recognition.

To his supporters, Akpabio is a visionary, a transformative leader whose political survival instinct is matched only by his appetite for development. To his critics, he represents the tensions and paradoxes that define Nigerian politics: charismatic yet contentious, transformative yet scrutinised. But what is indisputable is that he has stayed relevant through every changing tide, navigating storms that would have sunk lesser men.

As Nigeria confronts a new era of economic recalibration, demographic pressures, and social transformation, Akpabio’s role as Senate President will remain critical. He stands at a junction where experience meets opportunity. His political odyssey, laden with lessons and legacies, offers him a chance to shape the Senate into a more responsive, reform-minded institution. Whether he seizes that moment with the statesmanship it requires remains to be seen. But if history is any guide, he is not one to waste a second act.

In the end, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s story is more than a chronicle of personal ambition. It is a reflection of the possibilities and pitfalls of Nigerian democracy. It is the story of how a boy from Ukana turned grief into grit, and how, through sheer force of will, he has remained one of the most consequential political figures of his generation.

In the theatre of Nigeria’s unfolding democracy, Akpabio remains both actor and architect, driven by faith, fuelled by ambition, and defined by transformation. Whether revered or reviled, “The Uncommon Transformer” remains a towering figure in Nigeria’s democratic saga. As Nigeria navigates its democratic evolution, Akpabio’s ability to transform challenges into opportunities may yet define his legacy.

■ Ainofenokhai Isa contributed this piece from Benin City.

