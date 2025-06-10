Breaking: APC chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, is dead 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jesutega Onokpasa, is dead.

The lawyer and prominent political commentator died on Monday, a pro-APC crusader, Okezie Atani, said on his X account on Tuesday.

Atani said the prominent political commentator was survived by his wife and children.

He wrote: “We lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa, may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

A Facebook page, titled: “Renewed Hope United Kingdom,” also wrote a tribute, entitled: “A Farewell to a Passionate Advocate: Honouring Jesutega Onokpasa’s Legacy,” to announce the late APC chieftain’s demise.

It wrote: “The passing of Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa is a profound loss to the Nigerian political and legal landscape. As a dedicated lawyer and political commentator, he was deeply engaged in shaping discourse and advocating for his beliefs.

Also Read:

“His contributions as a member of the APC Publicity Committee and the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 reflected his commitment to his party and the nation. Onokpasa’s voice, whether in support or critique, was a vital part of Nigeria’s democratic conversation, and his absence will be deeply felt. May his family, friends, and colleagues find strength and solace in this difficult time.

“May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace. Amen.”

Post Views: 7