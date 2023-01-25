The only guide you need to play blackjack

Out of all the casino games you can play, blackjack is one of the most classic and most popular. With the emergence of online casino games, blackjack is more accessible than ever which is why it’s worth a try.

Beginners will love blackjack’s gameplay because it’s not complicated to learn and the payouts can be rewarding if you use the right strategies. To get you started, below is everything you need to know about blackjack:

Race to 21: How to win in blackjack

The basic mechanics and blackjack rules for dealers are relatively simple to learn. To win, all you need to do is hope that the cards dealt to you will have a value of 21. To know the value of each card, number cards are taken by their face values while court or face cards are always 10.

Aces are quite unique in that they can both be a one or an eleven depending on the total value of your hand. If you are far from getting 21, then you can use your ace as an 11. Using the 1 value for an ace is useful once you ask the dealer for a hit or stand which are two options you get when placing bets on blackjack.

Hit or stand: Which option is best?

As mentioned, you have the options to either stand or hit when playing blackjack. Standing is taking your hand as is and contesting the dealer’s own cards so you’ll know if you have the better hand or not.

When hitting, you’re asking the dealer for additional cards so you’ll reach closer or equal to 21. However, hitting can sometimes be dangerous because once your hand exceeds 21, you automatically lose the game.

This is why aces have two possible values because of hitting. For instance, if your first two cards are a King of hearts and a 10 of clubs, you can take the risk and ask for a hit in hopes that you land an ace to reach 21. However, this can be extremely risky and it’s not advisable to do so since 20 is a perfectly fine hand already.

Two proven blackjack strategies to win high payouts

Despite being a luck-based game, blackjack has some unique strategies that you can use to increase your chances of winning. Below are two of the proven strategies that will help you win your wagers:

Martingale system

The Martingale system is another strategy that can be applied to other casino games and the concept is fairly simple to understand. This strategy assumes that you’ll eventually win a round despite going in a long losing streak. In this case, it’s best to increase your bets for every loss so you can recoup all of them by the time you win.

D’alembert system

The D’alembert system is an opposite way to approach blackjack’s progressive betting system in that you have to wager more if you win your rounds. This is the more conservative approach to blackjack that will save sizable bankrolls for longer play sessions. Blackjack is undoubtedly one of the most amazing casino games you can play. Learning more about the blackjack rules for dealers will only make you better at the game and it’s going to win you a lot of payouts for your wagers.