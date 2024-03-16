Terrorists attack Kaduna community

Terrorists, in the early hours of Saturday, launched a fresh attack on the Dogon-noma community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. the Punch reports

The attack came barely three days after one person was killed, and eight women were kidnapped in the Banono Angwaku community of the same local government.

A former chairman of the local government, Cafra Caino, confirmed the fresh attack to Punch correspondent on Saturday.

According to him, the attackers invaded the village around 5.45am on Saturday in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately.

Caino said, “We are yet to get the number of casualties because the locals ran for their lives at the time the assailants invaded the community.

“The community had, some time in 2019, come under heavy attack where 74 people were killed and the community recently has been experiencing attacks.”

Also Read:

Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas had in recent weeks become the hotbed of attacks and kidnapping.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, asked Punch reporter to send a text message that he was driving, but as of the time of filing this report, he had not responded.