Crime

Police arrest school principal for allegedly flogging, injuring female student

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments
Benjamin Hundeyin
Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a secondary school principal in Igando area of Lagos for allegedly flogging a female student and inflicting injuries on her body.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin,  said on Saturday that the principal was picked up on Friday for interrogation.

Hundeyin said that the Lagos State Ministry of Education had also intervened in the case, with a view to getting the principal investigated and prosecuted, if found culpable.

A video had surfaced online showing a female student with marks on her body, allegedly resulting from flogging.

This prompted calls on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Commissioner for Education, and Commissioner of Youth and Social Development to wade into the matter.

