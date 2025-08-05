Teenage winner of global English competition deserves reward like Falcons, D’Tigress – Pantami

A former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has called on the Federal Government to reward a 17-year-old Nigerian student, Nafisat Abdullah Aminu, for emerging as the top global performer in English language skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals.

In a post on his official X handle on Tuesday, Pantami said Nafisa deserves recognition just like the victorious Super Falcons and the D’Tigress, who were given $100,000, a three-bedroom flat, and a national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

“I strongly recommend that Nafisa deserves $100,000, a three-bedroom flat, and a national honour from the federal government of Nigeria.

“In addition, her English teacher deserves a reward similar to the one given to the coaching and technical team of the football and basketball players.

“We must continue to take education very seriously and reward the efforts of our citizens,” Pantami wrote.

He attributed her success to a combination of natural talent, dedication, discipline, and the support she received from both her parents and the schools she attended.

The former minister noted that Nafisa’s achievement proves that Nigerian students can compete and win on the global stage when given the right opportunities and a supportive environment.

“There is no doubt that her success can be attributed to her natural talent, dedication, discipline, and the support she received from her parents and the schools she attended.

“Nafisa’s achievement highlights her as a shining example of Nigerian students’ potential to excel globally with the right opportunities and enabling environment.

“This kind of feat requires more encouragement from the government.

“Let’s invite our daughter and the daughter of all Nigerians, along with her English teacher, to the presidency. What is good for the goose is good for the gander,” he said.

Nafisa, a student of Nigerian Tulip International College in Yobe State, beat over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations, to clinch the top prize.

