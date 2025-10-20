SWAN-Ekiti commends Oyebanji for sports development 

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State Chapter has commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his numerous sports development initiatives aimed at empowering youths in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Chairman of SWAN, Qozeem Oladapo, gave the commendation on Sunday.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Oladapo described Governor Oyebanji as a sports-loving leader whose development drive was promoting positive impact and value addition among the state’s youths.

He listed the refurbished Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, construction of an ultra-modern indoor sports hall, and a new sports hostel nearing completion as clear evidence of the administration’s passion for youth sports development.

He lauded the administration for its consistent support for athletes and officials, noting that its policies had boosted the morale and performance of Ekiti State’s sportsmen and women.

Oladapo said: “On behalf of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State Chapter, we recognise the present administration’s commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

“Governor Oyebanji’s sports agenda for youths is highly commendable, especially with the recent renovations of sporting facilities aimed at enhancing participation across the state.

“We, as sports writers, give kudos to our amiable governor for making history and surpassing his predecessors’ achievements within just three years in office.”

The Chairman, however, appealed to the government to extend its development and empowerment programmes to members of SWAN in Ekiti State, who have continually supported sports growth through their daily reportage.

NAN reports that SWAN rated Governor Oyebanji’s performance at 80 percent in sports development and plans to issue a communiqué directing attention to areas requiring urgent government action.