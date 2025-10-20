Benue vaccinates 300 Yelewata IDPs against measles, polio

The Benue State Government said it has vaccinated more than 300 children in the temporary Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp housing persons displaced from Yelewata against Measles Rubella (MR) and Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IDPs are camped at the premises of the Makurdi International Market, Makurdi.

NAN reports that the government was conducting a large-scale, integrated vaccination campaign to protect children from various diseases like measles, rubella, polio, and HPV.

Benedicta Aboh, Chief Supervisor, Integrated Vaccination Campaign Fixed Team, told newsmen on Sunday in Makurdi, the state capital, that the immunisation started on Saturday.

Aboh said though they worked in Guma Local Government Area, the Yelewata IDPs fell within their area of coverage, and that was why they were in the camp to immunise eligible ones.

The chief supervisor stated that more than 250 children were immunised on the first day.

She said they were administering routine immunisation for 0-23 months, MR for nine months to 14 years, OPV for 0-59 months, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) to girls of nine years, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), and Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC).

Aboh pointed out that they were yet to record a zero immunisation case, adding that there was no case of resistance so far.

The chief supervisor revealed that they plan to conduct more rounds of immunisation as the crowd was still large.

Also, the State Immunisation Officer, Innocent Adega, told NAN on the telephone that they received 2.7 million doses of MR and 2.3 million doses of OPV.

Also Read

The immunisation officer said the programme was an integrated immunisation campaign, therefore other routine immunisations were also being administered.

Adega explained that a total of 1,110 fixed teams and 1,274 sweep teams (house to house) were distributed across the 23 LGAs for the exercise.

He said the exercise would last for 10 days from October 18 to 27, adding that there would be two additional mop-up days.

He said the exercise was going on smoothly as there was no reported case of any challenge beyond their control.