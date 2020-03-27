Supreme Court dismisses APC’s request to review Zamfara judgment

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the application for judicial review filed by the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State against Senator Kabiru Marafa and 179 others.

The apex court had nullified the election of all the candidates of the APC in the 2019 general election in Zamfara State, paving the way for victory for the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court held that the application is a vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of court process.