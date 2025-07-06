Super Falcons begin WAFCON campaign with 3-0 win over Tunisia

Nigeria began their pursuit of a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tunisia in Casablanca.

Veteran striker Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring in the fourth minute, capitalizing on a low, in-swinging free-kick from Rinsola Babajide. The former Barcelona star bundled the ball into the net during a scramble in the Tunisian penalty area.

Babajide, who switched allegiance from England to Nigeria in 2023, doubled Nigeria’s lead just before halftime. The winger fired past Tunisia goalkeeper Soulaima Jobrani in first-half stoppage time to register her first-ever goal at a senior international tournament.

Chinwendu Ihezuo sealed the win late in the match, finishing off a precise cross from Ashleigh Plumptre in the 84th minute.

The victory puts Nigeria at the top of Group B, ahead of the group’s other fixture between Algeria and Botswana later on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

