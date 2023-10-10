Sunday Igboho: Movement from Benin, inside aircraft, arrival in Germany in video

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has arrived in Hamburg, Germany.

This followed his departure on Monday from Benin Republic, where he has been held for about two years.

An elated Sunday Igboho was captured on video from his departure through Cotonou Cadjehoun Airport, Benin Republic inside the aircraft and on landing.

At the Cotonou Cadjehoun Airport, he was seen with his wife, Ropo, as they approached the immigration counter for clearance.

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, checking in for his flight to Germany in Benin Republic



Sunday Igboho checking in for his flight to Germany in Benin Republic pic.twitter.com/3XFpo6kGDf — News Pop (@Newspopng) October 10, 2023

On the aircraft, the 50-year-old agitator was spotted in the Business Class with his wife.

The video on the flight, which was shot by his wife, saw Igboho sticking out two fingers usually used for victory.

Sunday Igboho, during his flight to Germany from Benin Republic



Sunday Igboho, during his flight to Germany from Benin Republic pic.twitter.com/MfrYS2FHo5 — News Pop (@Newspopng) October 10, 2023

On arrival in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday Igboho was seen walking out of the airport and later in the company of two men, both on video and in a photograph.

Watch the moment Sunday Igboho, arrives in Hamburg, Germany after two years in Benin Republic



Watch the moment Sunday Igboho, arrives in Hamburg, Germany after two years in Benin Republic pic.twitter.com/o8hs7UtcxW — News Pop (@Newspopng) October 10, 2023

The Yoruba Nation CH: @YorubaNationCH, confirmed the departure of Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic and his arrival in Germany.

It said on its X handle: “Sunday Igboho on transit to Germany, mid flight.

“He has now safely arrived and landed there.”

The Publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, equally confirmed the arrival of Sunday Igboho, in Germany.

Momodu tweeted on his X handle: “I just did a video call with CHIEF SUNDAY IGBOHO ADEYEMO and can confirm that he has landed in Germany and in very good spirits….”