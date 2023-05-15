Sudan: FG confirms mop up evacuation operation, announces conditions

The Federal Government FG has announced conditions for the mop up evacuation exercise for the stranded Nigerians in war-ravaged Sudan.

In a statement statement obtained by The Eagleonline Monday, the yet to be evacuated have been urged to move to Port Sudan with a means of identification as Nigerian.

Other condition indicated in the statement include: having verifiable contact or an abode in Nigeria.

FG said it is worried that the number of stranded has shockingly risen from 26 to 200, affirming that all Nigerian students who showed up have been successfully evacuated, with the exception of those who surfaced when the exercise has almost been concluded.

As at last weekend, over 2,246 Nigerians, mostly students in troubled Sudan have been evacuated, all being airlifted by about four private airlines and NAF flight.