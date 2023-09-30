Staff weep, pray for return of MD sacked by Wike + Video

Members of staff of the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company have been captured in a video weeping over the sack of the firm’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Najeeb Abdussalam, by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a viral video, the staff were seen gathered outside the headquarters of the company weeping and praying for the MD/CEO.

Abdussalam was one of the 21 heads of agencies, departments and parastatals sacked by Wike during the week.

The members of staff who called themselves as the sacked MD/CEO entered the premises, spoke highly of him.

Abdussalam, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before he left office, reportedly recorded achievements staff had never witnessed.

One of them, said to be a union leader, said: “If we don’t appreciate him, God will not forgive us.

“And that’s why we are here to show him that we appreciate what he has achieved.

“If he were to be the only one affected, we would have taken our protest to the Minister’s office.”

Another elderly staff wearing a shirt added: “We pray you come back and meet us soon.

“Because we still need you.

“We still have hope in you.

“You have changed this place.

“If someone is bringing change, many people will not like him.

“God in heaven saw what you have done.”

Yet another said: “Even if they bring an angel from heaven, he will not achieve what the MD has achieved in just three months.

Also Read:

“Some people have held the position for 10 years with nothing to show.”

One of the staff then prayed, beseeching God for a return of Abdussalam to his seat.

While the prayer was on, a staff member held his hand as others in groups also held themselves.

Many of them were seen weeping openly while the prayer and talk sessions lasted.

Staff weep over the sacking of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company MD by Nyesom Wike



3rd of October | Iyabo | After 27 | Peter Obi | Davido | Nice Brest pic.twitter.com/tf5HG3guLH — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 30, 2023