Southgate resigns as England boss after Euros final defeat

Gareth Southgate resigned from his role as England manager on Tuesday after their final loss at the European Championship.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Berlin and the 53-year-old Englishman said after the game that he would discuss his future in charge of the national team.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” Southgate said in a statement.

“But it’s time for change and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways,” he said.

Britain’s Prince William, who is also the president of the FA, thanked Southgate for his service.

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024,” he said.

“Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act.

“You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.

Southgate having coached the England youth side for several years, took the senior job when Sam Allardyce resigned after one match in charge.

A former international with 57 caps, Southgate took over an England side that had seen its “golden generation” of players fail to impress at major tournaments.

