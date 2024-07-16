UAE visa: Nigerians to pay N640,000 non-refundable fee

Following the lifting of the visa ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates, it has been revealed that a non-refundable fee of N640,000 is to be paid for the application.

This was disclosed on the website of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Nigeria following the lifting of the ban.

According to the information on the website, the process begins with obtaining a Document Verification Number, which must be done by all applicants below the age of 13.

According to the information: “To visit the UAE with a Nigerian passport, it is mandatory to first obtain a Document Verification Number (DVN) before applying for your visa. In accordance with the new visa issuance guidelines established by the Government of the United Arab Emirates, this regulation ensures that all necessary documents are digitally verified and authenticated prior to visa issuance.

“Individuals below the age of 13 do not require a DVN for their visa applications.

“Your issued document verification number will be valid for 14 days from issuance, or once your visa application has been processed by the visa application department (whichever of these come first).

“You will be charged a total of N640 000 (six hundred forty thousand Nigerian Naira) excluding VAT for each application.

“Once paid, this fee is non-refundable.”

