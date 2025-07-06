Six dead, 13 injured in Lagos crash

A Mazda commercial bus with 18 passengers from Mile 2, Lagos, has collided with a stationary truck, killing six people and critically injuring 13, at the MTN axis, Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Command, Williams Manga, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Badagry.

Manga attributed the crash to excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking by the bus driver.

According to him, the crash happened at about 5:50 a.m. The command received a distress call by 5:55 a.m. and arrived by 6:06 a.m.

“A Mazda commercial bus, KJA811YF, coming from Mile 2 with 19 passengers, including the driver, collided with a stationary truck without a registration number,” he said.

He explained that the driver, speeding, overtook another vehicle and suddenly met a vehicle ahead but could not stop in time.

“It was still dark, visibility was poor. The bus crashed into the parked truck, killing six and injuring 13 others,” Manga stated.

He added that 12 male and one female passenger sustained various injuries and were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment.

The six dead were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary, he said.

Manga confirmed that the road had been cleared and the affected vehicles moved to Morogbo Police Station.

He warned drivers on the expressway to reduce speed and drive responsibly.

“This is not the first such crash. We have constantly warned motorists about the dangers of excessive speed,” Manga added.

He urged motorists to obey speed limits and conduct regular vehicle checks before setting out each day.

