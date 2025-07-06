Police arrest four armed robbers, recover stolen livestock worth N41m

The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested a dangerous four-man armed robbery gang notorious for orchestrating violent attacks and vehicle thefts across parts of Akure, Owo, and surrounding areas.

Adebowale Lawal, State Commissioner of Police, made this known in Akure on Sunday while speaking with newsmen on achievements recorded in two weeks.

Lawal said that the arrest was made following a reported armed robbery incident in Akure involving the theft of a vehicle and other valuables on June 27.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command’s Tactical Intelligence and Response Squad (TIRS) tracked and apprehended two key suspects outside Ondo State.

“Subsequent intelligence breakthroughs led to the arrest of two additional members of the gang, including a suspected habitual receiver of stolen items.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the syndicate has been actively involved in a network specializing in car snatching and trafficking.

“So far, a number of stolen items, including a vehicle and several mobile devices, have been recovered.

“Investigations are ongoing to trace additional stolen property and identify other collaborators, including a suspected arms supplier currently at large,” he said.

Similarly, the CP said that the command also recovered livestock worth N41 million stolen by one Ali GarubaMuhammed, an employee of Prince Fasua Peter Oyeleye.

Lawal said that Oyeleye reported the case on July 1 that his employee absconded with 55 cattle and eight sheep/rams.

Also Read

He said a swift response by the Anti-Kidnapping section led to the recovery of 22 stolen cows within 48 hours.

According to him, the primary suspect remains at large, and concerted efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining livestock and bring him to justice.

“This operation is a testament to the capacity and responsiveness of the Ondo State Police Command to tackle organised crime through strategic intelligence-led policing.

“The command remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and assures residents that all criminal networks operating within the state will be relentlessly pursued and dismantled,” he said.

Post Views: 23