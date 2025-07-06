Father, mother, daughters arrested in major drug bust by DSS

A businessman, Ajah Johnson Uchenna, and his wife, Rosemary Uchenna, along with their two daughters: Stella Uchenna and Ngozi Uchenna, as well as their family friend, Okoro Elijah, have been taken into custody by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in a major drug bust.

The four family members and their family friend were arrested after investigation revealed that they run a major illicit drug distribution network in Lagos State.

The couple was first arrested on June 13, 2025 by operatives of the Department of State Services in Ojo area of Lagos State and transferred to NDLEA along with 277.5kg skunk.

While they were still being investigated in custody, credible intelligence revealed that the family business was going on in his house.

This led to a raid of their home and a packing store where 231kg of the same substance was recovered on July 1.

Three persons arrested during the raid included their two daughters: Ngozi Uchenna and Blessing Uchenna, as well as their family friend Okoro Elijah, who were running the family business in the absence of the couple.

