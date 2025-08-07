Six confirmed killed as medical plane crashes

At least six people were reportedly killed after a medical light aircraft crashed into a small residential block near Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Two others were seriously injured, a local official said Thursday.

The plane took off from Nairobi’s Wilson airport at 2:17 pm local time (1100 GMT).

It was en route to Somaliland when it came down in Ruiru, Kiambu County, shortly after 3:00 pm (1200 GMT).

“We have lost four people, including the pilot. It was all fatal,” said Kiambu County commissioner Henry Wafula.

Wafula added that two people were killed on the ground.

He said another two had been “seriously injured”.

