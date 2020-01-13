Serena Williams has donated the prize money she received for winning a tennis tournament towards the Australian bushfire relief fund.

On Sunday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner achieved her first title in three years, defeating fellow American, Jessica Pegula, to win the women’s singles final at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

The new title is the first Williams has won since becoming a mother to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Following her win, it was revealed she is donating her $43,000 (£33,113) winner’s cheque in an effort to help combat the bushfires currently causing destruction across Australia.

Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, expressed his pride in his wife’s donation on Instagram.

“What a start to the decade, @serenawilliams. We’re all so proud of you,” the entrepreneur wrote.

“And just when I think I can’t possibly be more proud, you donate all your prize money to fight the #australianbushfires.”

The Australian bushfires have damaged or destroyed approximately 3,000 homes since September.

At least 28 people and an estimated one billion animals have been killed as a result, with experts warning that some species of animal may have already become extinct.