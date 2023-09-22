Senior Lawyer emerges KWACCIMA President

The Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) has inaugurated a legal luminary, Ronke Adeyemi, as its newly elected first female President.

Adeyemi, who was sworn-in alongside other newly elected Executives in Ilorin, the capital city, is the first female President of the Chamber.

In her acceptance speech, Adeyemi, who is a former Chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FlDA) in Kwara, thanked God for the privilege given her to lead.

While appreciating the Kwara government for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state, she promised to leave a better legacy for other executives coming after her.

“I want to assure you of hard work on our part and also ensure that we leave a better legacy for those coming after us.

“We will give attention to the youths, they need our support. Youths are needed to help the nation’s economy.

“I urge all Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) to join us in improving the economy of Kwara,” she said.

The former president of the chamber, Fatai Ayodimeji, had earlier said that business leaders needed to be in the forefront of the economy of Kwara.

Ayodimeji called for support for the newly elected executives.

He also urged trade groups to organise more seminars and workshops for the benefit of their members.

The First National Deputy President of the association, Ibrahim Jani, congratulated KWACCIMA for a smooth succession.

Jani also congratulated the newly elected president, saying “I hope you use the experience you have garnered to take KWACCIMA higher.”

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Innovation, Damilola Yusuf, said that all hands must be on deck to support Tinubu’s administration.

AbdulRazaq restated his administration’s commitment to improving business in the State.