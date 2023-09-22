charlesokogene.com debuts, vows credibility

September 3 Media has concluded arrangements for the launch of charlesokogene.com, an online newspaper.

This was announced in a statement by its Editor-in-Chief and CEO, Charles Okogene, on Friday in Lagos State.

READ ALSO:

The god that cut soap for Wizkid (2), by Tunde Odesola

Ebonyi government hails award-winning indigenous Medical Doctor

Senior Lawyer emerges KWACCIMA President

According to Okogene, the online media platform will come on stream on September 24, 2023.

The EIC and CEO, a time tested journalist, has spent a better part of his journalism career reporting the Nigerian music industry and musicians.

Okogene, who listed those he received encouragement from to start the publication, said it is powered by old hands in the fourth estate of the realm like Sly Asoya, ex-TheNews Editor, and a former aide to a former member of the House of Representatives, Ademola Orunbon.

He said the publication will bring credibility to news reporting online.