Senate replaces Ningi as Chairman Committee on National Identity

The Senate has replaced suspended Senator Abdul Ningi as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity and Population Commission.
The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, made the announcement of the replacement on Thursday.
Akpabio said the representative of Yobe East Senatorial District, Mustapha Musa, replaces Ningi.
The replacement is coming 48 hours after the Senate suspended Senator Ningi for three months.