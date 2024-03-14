Man, 32, docked for allegedly stealing property worth N9m in Ebonyi

A 32-year-old man, Itumo Sunday, on Thursday appeared before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property worth N9, 900, 000 million from a store house.

Sunday, whose address was not provided, is facing three counts of conspiracy, breaking in and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Bassey Okon, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in April 2023 in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital.

Okon said the defendant broke into a store house of the complainant, Nwakpu Ikechukwu, and stole his property.

According to him, the defendant, Sunday and others now at large, broke into the store house and stole iron rods valued at N9, 900, 000 million, property of Nwakpu Ikechukwu.

The Prosecutor noted that the offence was punishable under section 390 (9) of the criminal code Cap 33, Vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi 2009.

The defence counsel, Ebere Orie-Adagba, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail.

The Magistrate, Ojemba Isu-Oko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Isu-Oko ordered that the surety must be a resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until April 17 for hearing.