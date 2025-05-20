SDP denies reports of new NWC appointments, reaffirms commitment to internal democracy

The national leadership of the Social Democratic Party has refuted media reports alleging the appointment of three new members to its National Working Committee.

It described the claims as false, misleading, and unauthorized which should be disregarded by its members and the general public

In a statement made available to news men in Abuja by its Deputy National Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Biu, the party dismissed the reports which suggested that Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, and Hussaini Ado Bello had been appointed as Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North), and National Financial Secretary, respectively.

The reports were attributed to a statement reportedly issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba.

However, the party leadership insisted that no such appointments had been made, and no official meeting or constitutional session was held to fill the stated positions.

According to it, “We wish to categorically state that no such appointments have been made, and the press release in circulation is false, unauthorized, and does not reflect the decisions or procedures of the SDP National Working Committee,”

The Party emphasized its commitment to due process, transparency, and inclusive participation in all internal affairs, particularly in matters relating to leadership restructuring and national representation.

According to it, “as the 2027 general elections approach, we are not unaware of the calculated attempts by certain individuals and political rivals to sow discord and weaken the only credible opposition party left standing in Nigeria,” the party stated.

While reaffirming its focus on national development and grassroots empowerment, the party urged members and supporters to ignore the misleading reports and continue building support across the country.

The leadership also clarified that the alleged meeting held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, which was cited in the disputed reports, did not authorize or adopt any resolutions concerning new appointments into the NWC.

“Our members and the Nigerian public should remain confident in the integrity and cohesion of the SDP leadership. The SDP is not a personal project but a national platform driven by the ideals of inclusion, transparency, and service,” the statement added.

While calling on members to intensify grassroots mobilization, especially in areas where the party seeks to expand its electoral visibility, the SDP reiterated its resolve to offer purposeful leadership and become a vehicle of national redemption ahead of the 2027 elections.

